Cordarrelle Patterson, who is currently the 49th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (168th overall), posted 133.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 26th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Atlanta Falcons RB.

Is Patterson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 127.70 67.07 - Overall Rank 91 219 168 Position Rank 28 55 49

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Stats

Patterson rushed for 695 yards on 144 attempts (40.9 ypg) last season. He scored eight rushing TDs.

Patterson accumulated 21.3 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 141 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

Patterson accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 18 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Rep Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 19.6 22 120 1 0 Week 2 @Rams 4.1 10 41 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 21.3 17 141 1 0 Week 4 Browns 9.8 9 38 1 0 Week 9 Chargers 17.3 13 44 2 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2.0 5 18 0 0 Week 11 Bears 9.9 10 52 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 7.1 11 52 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 6.0 11 60 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 11.2 14 52 1 0 Week 16 @Ravens 3.1 8 17 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 14.4 9 42 1 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 7.9 5 18 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.