On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 137 hits, batting .266 this season with 71 extra-base hits.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Olson has picked up a hit in 66.9% of his 136 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.

He has homered in 37 games this year (27.2%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.9% of his games this year, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 79 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .276 AVG .257 .381 OBP .366 .617 SLG .548 36 XBH 35 23 HR 21 57 RBI 56 71/41 K/BB 81/46 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings