Eddie Rosario vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 119 games this season (59.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 18 times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 119 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.319
|OBP
|.301
|.557
|SLG
|.393
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/12
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th.
