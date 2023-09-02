The South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) visit the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tulane ranked 32nd in scoring defense last season (22.2 points allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 36.0 points per game. South Alabama ranked 47th in the FBS in scoring offense (31.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) last year.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

South Alabama vs. Tulane Key Statistics (2022)

South Alabama Tulane 423.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (20th) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (83rd) 155.3 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.9 (20th) 268.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (61st) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

South Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Carter Bradley threw for an average of 257.2 passing yards per outing and tossed 28 touchdowns last season.

La’Damian Webb compiled 1,058 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Braylon McReynolds ran for 326 yards a year ago. McReynolds also was productive as a receiver, totaling 21 receptions for 226 yards with one touchdown.

Devin Voisin was targeted 6.8 times per game and collected 882 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jalen Wayne grabbed nine touchdowns and had 819 receiving yards (63.0 ypg) in 2022.

Caullin Lacy worked his way to six receiving touchdowns and 803 receiving yards (61.8 ypg) last season.

Tulane Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Michael Pratt recorded 3,010 passing yards -- including a 63.6% completion percentage -- with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.0 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 129 carries for 478 yards and 10 TDs.

Last season Tyjae Spears took 229 rushing attempts for 1,581 yards (112.9 per game) and scored 19 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 22 passes for 256 yards (18.3 per game) and collected two TDs.

Shae Wyatt collected 35 receptions for 692 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was targeted 57 times, and averaged 49.4 yards per game.

Deuce Watts also impressed receiving last year. He had 33 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Jha'Quan Jackson grabbed 33 passes on 45 targets for 554 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 receiving yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or South Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.