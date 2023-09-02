Oddsmakers give the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0). Tulane is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Tulane sported the 32nd-ranked defense last season (22.2 points allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking 19th-best with 36.0 points per game. South Alabama averaged 31.2 points per game on offense last season (47th in the FBS), and it ranked 26th defensively with 21.3 points allowed per game.

South Alabama vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Tulane vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -6.5 -110 -110 51.5 -115 -105 -275 +210

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last season.

The Jaguars won their only game last season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

South Alabama games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last year.

South Alabama split the two games it played as an underdog last season.

South Alabama played as an underdog of +210 or more once last season and lost that game.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Carter Bradley passed for 3,343 yards (257.2 yards per game) while posting 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage.

Bradley also helped the offense on the ground, running for 50 yards (0.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.

As part of the running game, La’Damian Webb scampered for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.1 YPC.

Webb had 21 catches (1.6 per game) for 213 yards (16.4 per game) and two TDs.

Last year Jalen Wayne grabbed 58 balls on 97 targets for 819 yards and nine touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy was targeted 88 times leading to 65 catches, 803 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense Trey Kiser, who was on the field for 13 games, amassed 56 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks.

With six interceptions to go with 31 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 13 games, Yam Banks was a big contributor on defense last season.

In 13 games, Jaden Voisin posted 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions.

Jamie Sheriff recorded 6.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL and 31 tackles in 13 games.

