How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League slate on Saturday, Everton FC and Sheffield United square off at Bramall Lane.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of Saturday's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Sheffield United vs Everton FC
Everton FC (0-0-3) journeys to play Sheffield United (0-0-3) at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Everton FC (+150)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+205)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Chelsea FC vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest (1-0-2) journeys to take on Chelsea FC (1-1-1) at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-260)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+700)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Brentford FC vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth (0-1-2) is on the road to face Brentford FC (1-2-0) at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-135)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+350)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Manchester City vs Fulham
Fulham (1-1-1) journeys to face Manchester City (3-0-0) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-650)
- Underdog: Fulham (+1600)
- Draw: (+800)
Watch Burnley FC vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur (2-1-0) travels to match up with Burnley FC (0-0-2) at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-115)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+280)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United (1-0-2) is on the road to play Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0-1) at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+155)
- Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+160)
- Draw: (+280)
