Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) makes the trip to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Club Leon (-220)

Club Leon (-220) Underdog: Necaxa (+600)

Necaxa (+600) Draw: (+360)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) is on the road to take on Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)

Club Santos Laguna (+100) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+240)

Pumas UNAM (+240) Draw: (+285)

Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) is on the road to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-205)

Tigres UANL (-205) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+550)

Queretaro FC (+550) Draw: (+330)

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) is on the road to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (+105)

CF America (+105) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+240)

Cruz Azul (+240) Draw: (+265)

