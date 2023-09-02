The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (23rd-best with 17.0 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 14.0 points allowed per game) this year. Offensively, East Tennessee State ranked 47th in the FCS with 29.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in points allowed (387.2 points allowed per contest).

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Jacksonville State East Tennessee State 423.6 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.1 (71st) 436.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (57th) 251.0 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.6 (47th) 172.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (85th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has recorded 67 yards (67.0 ypg) on 10-of-20 passing this season. In addition, he's added 55 rushing yards (55.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Malik Jackson has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 16 yards (16.0 per game) on one catch.

This season, Ron Wiggins has carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 24 yards through the air .

Mike Pettway has been the target of three passes and hauled in three grabs for 13 yards, an average of 13.0 yards per contest.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Riddell averaged 177.0 passing yards per outing and tossed 15 touchdowns last season.

Jacob Saylors racked up 15 rushing touchdowns on 119.0 yards per game last season.

Bryson Irby ran for two touchdowns on 155 yards a year ago.

Will Huzzie averaged 48.7 yards on 3.7 receptions per game and compiled six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Einaj Carter caught 31 passes last season on his way to 441 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Chris Armstrong averaged 36.6 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

