Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and East Tennessee State Buccaneers go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Gamecocks. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-24.5) 59.2 Jacksonville State 42, East Tennessee State 17

Week 1 CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Gamecocks vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 36.2 22.9 31.5 23.3 36.6 22.2 East Tennessee State 29.4 30.5 27.2 26.6 31.2 33.8

