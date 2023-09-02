Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, 71 walks and 84 RBI (183 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.
- He has a .338/.420/.580 slash line on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .522 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .266/.373/.579 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI (158 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .315/.409/.619 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 182 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a .342/.417/.588 slash line on the season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
