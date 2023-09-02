Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 256 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .277 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (784 total, 5.9 per game).

The Braves have a league-leading .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Elder is trying to record his 15th quality start of the season in this game.

Elder will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 26 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Miles Mikolas 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Dakota Hudson 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch

