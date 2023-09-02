Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) and the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on September 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 121 times and won 81, or 66.9%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 81-40 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (784) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|W 14-4
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|W 7-3
|Darius Vines vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bobby Miller
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Zack Thompson
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Miles Mikolas
|September 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Dakota Hudson
|September 8
|Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Thomas Hatch
