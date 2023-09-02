The Auburn Tigers (0-0) play the UMass Minutemen (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Auburn vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. UMass Betting Trends

Auburn went 5-6-1 ATS last season.

UMass won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.