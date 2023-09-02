The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) visit the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Alabama excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking 11th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (318.2 yards allowed per game). Offensively, Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in the FBS with 374 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per contest).

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama Middle Tennessee 477.2 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (71st) 318.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.5 (103rd) 195.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (114th) 281.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.2 (35th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 30 (3rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Bryce Young put up 3,328 passing yards (256 per game), a 64.5% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 185 rushing yards on 49 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 14.2 rushing yards per game).

Jahmyr Gibbs took 151 rushing attempts for 926 yards (71.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns last season. When it comes to receiving, he caught 44 passes for 444 yards (34.2 per game) and three TDs.

Jase McClellan ran for 655 yards on 112 carries (50.4 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Jermaine Burton grabbed 40 passes (on 64 targets) for 677 yards (52.1 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Ja'Corey Brooks amassed 674 yards on 39 grabs with eight touchdowns. He was targeted 68 times, and averaged 51.8 receiving yards per game.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Cunningham completed 66.7% of his passes to throw for 3,162 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Frank Peasant racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 59.5 yards per game last season. Peasant was also effective in the passing game, accumulating 28 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Darius Bracy ran for four touchdowns on 264 yards a year ago.

Jaylin Lane averaged 72.3 yards on 5.3 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Izaiah Gathings grabbed two touchdowns and had 559 receiving yards (43 ypg) in 2022.

Yusuf Ali caught 51 passes on his way to 385 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

