The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-0) square off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New ASU Stadium in a clash of SWAC foes.

Alabama State struggled offensively last season, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS (310.5 yards per game). However, it ranked 20th-best on the other side of the ball, giving up just 329.6 yards per game. Southern had the 45th-ranked offense last season (397.9 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 293.6 yards allowed per game.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Alabama State vs. Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama State Southern 310.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.9 (35th) 329.6 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.6 (18th) 124.4 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.8 (21st) 186.2 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.2 (82nd) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (128th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dematrius Davis put up a passing stat line last year of 1,201 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (94-for-158), seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 109.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 165 yards and two TDs.

Jacory Merritt racked up 470 rushing yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 13 catches for 167 yards.

Santo Dunn put up 414 yards on 68 carries (37.6 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Kisean Johnson reeled in 27 catches for 468 yards (42.5 per game) while being targeted 23 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon also impressed receiving last year. He had 30 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 31 times.

Isaiah Scott's stat line last season: 266 receiving yards, 20 catches, one touchdown, on 23 targets.

Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

BeSean McCray averaged 134.7 passing yards per outing and completed 13 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 562 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

Karl Ligon averaged 47.3 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Cassius Allen averaged 33.9 yards on 2.2 receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

August Pitre III caught 20 passes last season on his way to 329 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield grabbed 24 passes on his way to 301 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama State or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.