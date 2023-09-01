Kevin Pillar vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Kevin Pillar (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .230 with eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Pillar has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).
- In 31.7% of his games this year (20 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.177
|AVG
|.267
|.215
|OBP
|.284
|.339
|SLG
|.478
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|21/3
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
