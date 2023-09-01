The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-1) 165.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-1.5) 165.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-1.5) 165.5 -115 -125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Lynx have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Atlanta is 8-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota is 13-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Dream games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
  • So far this season, 20 out of the Lynx's 36 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

