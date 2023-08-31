The UAB Blazers (0-0) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, facing the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. NC A&T matchup in this article.

UAB vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UAB vs. NC A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

UAB vs. NC A&T Betting Trends

UAB covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Blazers were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

NC A&T won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

The Aggies covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.