The UAB Blazers (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

UAB totaled 438.2 yards per game on offense last season (32nd in the FBS), and it ranked 48th on defense with 360.6 yards allowed per game. NC A&T averaged 28.6 points per game on offense last season (49th in the FCS), and it ranked 55th on defense with 26.5 points allowed per game.

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

UAB vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. NC A&T Key Statistics (2022)

UAB NC A&T 438.2 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.6 (55th) 360.6 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.6 (7th) 235.1 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.4 (33rd) 203.2 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (80th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

UAB Stats Leaders (2022)

Dylan Hopkins put up a passing stat line last year of 1,920 yards with a 63.3% completion rate (136-for-215), 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 147.7 yards per game.

Last year Dewayne McBride took 233 carries for 1,710 yards (131.5 per game) and scored 19 touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. put up 948 yards on 166 carries (72.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last season.

Trea Shropshire collected 41 receptions for 923 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 71 yards per game.

Tejhaun Palmer amassed 479 yards on 30 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times, and averaged 36.8 receiving yards per game.

Samario Rudolph hauled in 14 passes on 25 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.2 receiving yards per game.

NC A&T Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalen Fowler threw for 1,796 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Bhayshul Tuten averaged 123.9 rushing yards per game and accumulated 13 rushing touchdowns last year. Tuten complemented his rushing performance with 2.8 receptions per game to average 31.1 receiving yards.

Fredderick Graves ran for four touchdowns on 320 yards a year ago.

Zachary Leslie was targeted three times per game and racked up 626 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Sterling Berkhalter grabbed two touchdowns and had 414 receiving yards (37.6 ypg) in 2022.

