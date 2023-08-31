Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on August 31, 2023
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts, among others, when the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Strider Stats
- The Braves' Spencer Strider (15-4) will make his 27th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 178 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .334/.416/.567 on the year.
- Acuna has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .271/.379/.590 so far this year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 156 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 76 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .316/.410/.611 slash line so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 180 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a .342/.416/.591 slash line so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
