Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) and the Atlanta Braves (87-45) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on August 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (15-4) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (10-9) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 68-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (770) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

