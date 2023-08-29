How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics take the court for one of three compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play host to the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hope to pick up a road win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 16-18
- MIN Record: 17-18
- WAS Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -299
- MIN Odds to Win: +238
- Total: 164 points
The Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 16-19
- PHO Record: 9-25
- ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
- PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -426
- PHO Odds to Win: +319
- Total: 160.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks host the Chicago Sky
The Sky travel to face the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 15-19
- CHI Record: 14-21
- LAS Stats: 79.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHI Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- LAS Odds to Win: -155
- CHI Odds to Win: +133
- Total: 160.5 points
