Orlando Arcia vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .280 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 69 of 108 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.9%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (13.9%).
- He has scored in 42 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.319
|.454
|SLG
|.431
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|21
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
