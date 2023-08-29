On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (133) this season while batting .272 with 70 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.

Olson has gotten a hit in 88 of 130 games this season (67.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.7%).

In 36 games this season, he has gone deep (27.7%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 46.2% of his games this season, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 59.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .276 AVG .268 .381 OBP .382 .617 SLG .577 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 75/45 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings