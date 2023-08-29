Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (69-62) against the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (14-3) versus the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 39 (58.2%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 25-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago has scored 664 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have come away with 31 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 17-21 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (580 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 24 @ Pirates W 5-4 Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny August 25 @ Pirates L 2-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller August 26 @ Pirates W 10-6 Jordan Wicks vs Colin Selby August 27 @ Pirates W 10-1 Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter August 28 Brewers L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley August 29 Brewers - Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes August 30 Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff September 1 @ Reds - Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy September 1 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA September 2 @ Reds - Javier Assad vs Graham Ashcraft September 3 @ Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Andrew Abbott

Brewers Schedule