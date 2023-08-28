Matt Olson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 132 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .272 with 69 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this year (87 of 129), with more than one hit 36 times (27.9%).
- In 36 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.9%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has driven home a run in 60 games this season (46.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.276
|AVG
|.269
|.381
|OBP
|.380
|.617
|SLG
|.574
|36
|XBH
|33
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|73/43
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) out for his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
