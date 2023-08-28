The Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (10-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Elder has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 22 5.1 2 1 1 3 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He has swiped 59 bases.

He's slashed .330/.413/.562 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 132 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 84 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .272/.380/.596 on the year.

Olson has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 116 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .250/.333/.455 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 60 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .258/.295/.431 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

