Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 28.
The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48 ERA).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 76 out of the 116 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 19-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 746 runs scored this season.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
|August 23
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
|August 25
|@ Giants
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
|August 26
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Max Fried vs Ryan Walker
|August 27
|@ Giants
|L 8-5
|Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bobby Miller
