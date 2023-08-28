Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 76 out of the 116 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 19-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 746 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Braves Schedule