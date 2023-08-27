Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .238.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 43.5% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.9% of them.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Lopez has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (17.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.8%).

In 24.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 3 .186 AVG .417 .360 OBP .385 .271 SLG .750 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 12/16 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 0

