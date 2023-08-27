Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (70 of 105), with multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Eddie Rosario
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Matt Olson
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.305
|AVG
|.269
|.346
|OBP
|.319
|.494
|SLG
|.421
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|41/15
|8
|SB
|11
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty has 28 appearances in relief this season.
- He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .235 against him over his 28 games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.