Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 131 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .272 with 68 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 86 of 128 games this year (67.2%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).
- He has homered in 28.1% of his games in 2023 (36 of 128), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 60 games this year (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 23.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..
- He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season (75 of 128), with two or more runs 22 times (17.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.276
|AVG
|.268
|.381
|OBP
|.378
|.617
|SLG
|.573
|36
|XBH
|32
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|72/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Beck makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty has 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 games.
