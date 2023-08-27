Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (186 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 26th in slugging.
- In 60.2% of his games this year (68 of 113), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.9%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (33 of 113), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (38.1%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Matt Olson
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.557
|SLG
|.406
|25
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|21
|55/12
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Beck starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty has 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 28 games this season, he has compiled a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.