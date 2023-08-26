Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks while batting .271.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 55 of 88 games this season (62.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has an RBI in 34 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (47.7%), including 11 multi-run games (12.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .272 AVG .270 .374 OBP .386 .488 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 30 RBI 35 46/20 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

