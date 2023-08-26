At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm is currently seventh with a score of -7.

Jon Rahm is currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to pick up the win this week.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 15 rounds.

Rahm has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Rahm has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Rahm has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Rahm hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -9 264 4 18 8 12 $16.4M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Rahm's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 four times. His average finish has been eighth.

In his last seven attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Rahm played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

This course is set up to play at 7,346 yards, 341 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Rahm will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,381 yards during the past year.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 37th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Rahm was better than just 24% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Rahm carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Rahm recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Rahm's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

At that last tournament, Rahm's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Rahm ended the BMW Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Rahm fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rahm's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

