Following two rounds of play at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Megan Khang is in the lead (-7). Tune in to see the third round from Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open

  • Start Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
  • Location: Vancouver, Canada
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
  • Thursday TV: Golf Channel
  • Friday TV: Golf Channel
  • Saturday TV: Golf Channel
  • Sunday TV: Golf Channel
  • Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

CP Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round
Megan Khang 1st -7 71-66
Linn Grant 2nd -6 67-71
Jin-young Ko 3rd -5 69-70
Yuka Saso 3rd -5 66-73
Nelly Korda 5th -4 70-70

Want to place a bet on the CP Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group
4:40 PM ET Hyo Joo Kim (-1/11th), Ayaka Furue (-1/11th)
5:30 PM ET Georgia Hall (-3/6th), Nelly Korda (-4/5th)
5:50 PM ET Linn Grant (-6/2nd), Megan Khang (-7/1st)
5:40 PM ET Jin-young Ko (-5/3rd), Yuka Saso (-5/3rd)
3:20 PM ET Rose Zhang (E/21st), Gabriela Ruffels (E/21st)
2:40 PM ET Allisen Corpuz (+2/39th), Hae-Ran Ryu (+2/39th)
4:10 PM ET Andrea Lee (E/21st), Nasa Hataoka (E/21st)
2:20 PM ET Ally Ewing (+2/39th), In-gee Chun (+2/39th)
5:00 PM ET Jeongeun Lee6 (-1/11th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/11th)
12:30 PM ET Celine Borge (+4/62nd), Minjee Lee (+4/62nd)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.