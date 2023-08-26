Austin Riley -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 127 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 65 of 127 games this season, and more than once 21 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .301 AVG .252 .361 OBP .309 .547 SLG .456 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 70/24 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings