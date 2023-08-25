Travis d'Arnaud vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Odds
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Giants
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .250.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (19 of 53), with more than one RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Eddie Rosario
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Sean Murphy
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.209
|AVG
|.282
|.289
|OBP
|.325
|.430
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Webb (9-9) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.