Friday's contest at Oracle Park has the Atlanta Braves (82-44) going head to head against the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at 10:15 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (14-4) against the Giants and Logan Webb (9-9).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 113 times and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

Atlanta is 60-25 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 729 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).

Braves Schedule