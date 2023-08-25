Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .279 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 19th in slugging.
- In 70.6% of his games this year (89 of 126), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 27 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Riley has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 65 times this year (51.6%), including 21 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.301
|AVG
|.256
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|70/24
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
