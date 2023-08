There will be 32 qualifying qualification round 2 matches today in the US Open, with a matchup between No. 86-ranked Yanina Wickmayer and No. 140 Harriet Dart as the headliner. All the action from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is available online via ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 24

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 24

Match Round Match Time Celine Naef vs. Katie Volynets Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Dayana Yastremska vs. Eugenie Bouchard Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Anna Bondar Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Erika Andreeva vs. Petra Marcinko Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Dalma Galfi Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Laura Siegemund vs. Simona Waltert Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Marina Melnikova vs. Oceane Dodin Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Rebecca Sramkova vs. Tamara Zidansek Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Fiona Crawley vs. Timea Babos Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Kimberly Birrell vs. Darja Semenistaja Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Iryna Shymanovich vs. Tatiana Prozorova Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Leolia Jeanjean Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Sachia Vickery vs. Viktorija Golubic Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Harriet Dart Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Na-Lae Han Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Irina Bara vs. Moyuka Uchijima Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Arianne Hartono vs. Mai Hontama Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Valeria Savinykh vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Diana Shnaider vs. Elsa Jacquemot Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Julia Riera vs. Emina Bektas Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Emiliana Arango Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Louisa Chirico vs. Olivia Gadecki Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:40 PM ET Greet Minnen vs. Sinja Kraus Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:50 PM ET Katrina Scott vs. Elvina Kalieva Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Eva Lys vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Priscilla Hon vs. Himeno Sakatsume Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Despina Papamichail vs. Vera Zvonareva Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET McCartney Kessler vs. Su Jeong Jang Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Haruka Kaji vs. Kaja Juvan Qualifying Qualification Round 2 3:00 PM ET Valerie Glozman vs. Marina Bassols Ribera Qualifying Qualification Round 2 3:10 PM ET Yafan Wang vs. Ann Li Qualifying Qualification Round 2 3:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Wickmayer vs. Dart

The 33-year-old Wickmayer is 8-4 this year, and still seeking her first tournament title.

Dart has gone 10-13 in 13 tournaments so far this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament victories.

In her 12 matches so far this year across all court types, Wickmayer has played an average of 19.9 games.

Wickmayer has played six matches on hard courts this year, and 17.0 games per match.

So far this year, Wickmayer has won 62.5% of her service games and 45.4% of her return games.

In her 23 matches played this year across all court types, Dart is averaging 23.0 games per match while winning 49.1% of those games.

Dart averages 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set in nine matches on hard courts this year, with a 43.0% game winning percentage.

Dart has a 64.0% service game winning percentage and a 34.7% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (112 service games won out of 175, and 59 return games won out of 170).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Mai Hontama Zhuoxuan Bai 7-5, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Viktoria Kuzmova Maria Lourdes Carle 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Emiliana Arango Ipek Oz 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Valeria Savinykh Carole Monnet 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Daria Snigur 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Diana Shnaider Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Elsa Jacquemot Jana Cepelova 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Arianne Hartono Sesil Karatancheva 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Emina Bektas Marcela Zacarias 6-2, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Olivia Gadecki Harmony Tan 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Moyuka Uchijima Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Himeno Sakatsume Marie Benoit 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Julia Riera Chloe Beck 6-2, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Greet Minnen Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Louisa Chirico Nao Hibino 7-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Elvina Kalieva Maria Timofeeva 7-6, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Priscilla Hon Olga Danilovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Irina Bara Noma Noha Akugue 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Katrina Scott Natalija Stevanovic 6-2, 3-3 Qualification Round 1 Sinja Kraus Alice Robbe 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Haruka Kaji Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Despina Papamichail Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Nuria Parrizas Diaz Raluca Georgiana Serban 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 McCartney Kessler Yue Yuan 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Vera Zvonareva Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-0 Qualification Round 1 Eva Lys Coco Vandeweghe 6-0, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Valerie Glozman Olga Govortsova 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Yafan Wang Sara Bejlek 6-0, 6-0 Qualification Round 1 Su Jeong Jang Lucie Havlickova 6-1, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Ann Li Carlota Martinez Cirez 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Kaja Juvan Laura Pigossi 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Marina Bassols Ribera Arina Rodionova 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1

