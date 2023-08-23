Kevin Pillar -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.0% of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Pillar has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (16 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%).

He has scored in 18 of 60 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .190 AVG .256 .230 OBP .279 .362 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 16/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings