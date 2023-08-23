Jose Quintana gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets aiming to slow down Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 239 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (722 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (12-10 with a 3.54 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Morton is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Morton will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert

