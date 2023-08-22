Michael Harris II vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 57th in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his 101 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 101), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 26 games this season (25.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (37.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.315
|AVG
|.261
|.358
|OBP
|.314
|.515
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|33/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
