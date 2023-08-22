The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15.5) 168 -1600 +900
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 168.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet - 168.5 +750 -1399
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 168.5 -1700 +775

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Dream have compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this season.
  • In the Dream's 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

