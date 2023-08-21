As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be going head-to-head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.

US Open Info

Tournament: US Open

US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 5

September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the US Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Novak Djokovic -110 1st Carlos Alcaraz +150 2nd Daniil Medvedev +1000 3rd Alexander Zverev +1400 4th Taylor Fritz +2500 5th Frances Tiafoe +2500 5th Andrey Rublev +2800 7th Ben Shelton +6600 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Quarterfinal 1:50 PM ET Djokovic (-700) Fritz (+475) Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Quarterfinal 8:15 PM ET - -

