After exiting in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (losing to Marketa Vondrousova), Sloane Stephens will start the US Open against Beatriz Haddad Maia (in the round of 128). Stephens is +8000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Stephens at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

Stephens will get started at the US Open by facing Haddad Maia in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Stephens is currently listed at +100 to win her next match against Haddad Maia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sloane Stephens Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +8000

Stephens Stats

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Stephens was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 1-6, 3-6.

Stephens has not won any of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-19.

Stephens has a match record of 13-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 41 matches and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Stephens has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Stephens has been victorious in 38.1% of her return games and 63.6% of her service games.

Stephens has won 35.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 61.2% of her service games during that timeframe.

