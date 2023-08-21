A quarterfinal is up next for Alexander Zverev in the US Open, and he will meet Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev has the fourth-best odds to win (+1400) at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Zverev at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Zverev's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6 (at 12:00 PM ET), Zverev will play Alcaraz, after getting past Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1400

Zverev Stats

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has won once, and his overall record is 41-17.

Zverev is 16-8 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 58 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Zverev has averaged 25.7 games.

Zverev, in 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 28.3 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 83.2% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.

Zverev has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 82.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

