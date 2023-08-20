2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Betting Odds - August 11
The 2023 Women's World Cup final is on August 20, and eight squads still have an opportunity to make it, as we get ready for the quarterfinals in Australia and New Zealand.
Pick up a betting edge prior to Friday's Women's World Cup action by perusing our betting preview below.
Friday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Below are the latest odds for Friday's match at this year's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Japan vs. Sweden
|3:30 AM ET
|FOX US
|Japan (+127)
|Sweden (+227)
|Click Here for Full Japan vs. Sweden Preview
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want the download on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've posted which teams have the best odds to claim the title ahead:
|Odds to Win
|England
|+275
|Spain
|+300
|Japan
|+450
|France
|+500
|Australia
|+850
|Netherlands
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1100
|Colombia
|+2800
|Norway
|+5000
|Switzerland
|+10000
