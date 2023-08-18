The New York Yankees (60-61) host the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, in an outing between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Yankees have dropped five games in a row, and the Red Sox two straight.

Brayan Bello (8-7) will take the ball for the Red Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - NYY vs Bello - BOS (8-7, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (8-7) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.

Bello is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season heading into this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (163) in all of MLB. They have a collective .230 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 911 total hits and 23rd in MLB action scoring 514 runs.

Bello has thrown 14 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 against the Yankees this season.

