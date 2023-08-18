A quarterfinal is next up for Tatjana Maria in the Tennis in the Land, and she will play Leylah Annie Fernandez. Maria's odds are +2200 to win this event at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Maria at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Maria's Next Match

Maria will play Fernandez in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 7:45 PM ET, after beating Anhelina Kalinina in the previous round - (in a forfeit).

Maria is currently listed at +170 to win her next contest versus Fernandez.

Maria Stats

In the , Maria advanced - (retired) past Kalinina.

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Maria has won once, and her record is 23-22.

Maria is 13-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Maria has played 21.4 games per match. She won 52.3% of them.

On hard courts, Maria has played 26 matches over the past year, and 20.6 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Maria has won 66.0% of her games on serve, and 38.3% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Maria has claimed 40.2% of her return games and 66.5% of her service games.

